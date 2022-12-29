By Festus Ahon

Old boys and girls of Ede Grammar School Umunede, under the aegis of Ede Grammar School Old Students Association (EGSOSA), has celebrated the golden jubilee of its alma mater.

The three days event and funfair which began with a Public Lecture titled, ‘Education ~ The Best Legacy,’ held Umunede, was well attended by members of EGSOSA, students, teachers, stakeholders and other members of the public.

The main event of the ceremony, which featured Awards/Recognitions and the Unveiling of the Golden Jubilee Anniversary Project, took place inside the school compound in Umunede.

The occasion was very colourful and packed with varieties of activities, as reunion, speeches, citations, accolades, encomiums, presentations and give-aways were redefined in the most exciting and scintillating ways.

The President General of EGSOSA, Engr. Henry Idama, while addressing the members of the association and other invited guests took the audience to an all-around tour down memory lane, on the formation of EGSOSA, viz-a-viz the association’s impacts so far on the welfare and development of the Alma-Mater.

The Principal of Ede Grammar School, Mr Onwuemerie Amechi, in his speech, enumerated the challenges confronting the school and solicited for the support of the association before they degenerate and become issues of emergency.

Highlights of the occasion were the formal conferment of various Awards ranging from that of Leadership Excellence, Good Humanitarian And Societal Services, Academic And Career Excellence, as well as other categories on deserving Awardees. The body also paid a courtesy visit to the King of Umunede, HRM Ezeagwu Ezenwali Agadagidi.

The Executive Governor of Delta State, Senator (Dr) Ifeanyi Okowa (CON), who was represented at the occasion by Hon. Anthony Elekeokwuri, member representing Ika North East Constituency at Delta State House of Assembly, Hon. Evangelist Moses Kamanya, the Director-General of SPONCO, who also represented his principal, Senator Peter Nwaoboshi, representing Delta North Senatorial District at the Red Chambers and Hon. Sebastine Okoh, were among the Awardees.

Others were Mr IG Ukpaka, Mr Greg Omeife, Barr. Jimmy Ojeh, Mr Linus Ugbechie and a host of other selected personnels in Delta North Senatorial District Community, that have been remarkable and outstanding in their commitments to mankind and the society at large.

Some of the members of EGSOSA like, Engr. Henry Idama, Dr (Mrs) Patricia Dede, Pastor Sunday Nkwor, Sir Abel Aliemeke, Mr Jude Isibor, Hon. Justice Marcel Okoh, Sir Frank Apokwu, Prof. Fidelis Okafor, Pharm. Dominic Obimah, Dr Roy Maduka, Dr Happy Ilekendi and Prof. Chinwuba Okafor, to mention but a few, were equally honoured with various awards for their individual strides and excellence in their chosen careers, as well as their impacts on the development of EGSOSA and the society.

A cocktail party was held where members took the opportunity to socially familiarize and fraternize again. Special thanksgiving Service was also held at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Umunede.