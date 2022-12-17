By Dennis Agbo

The South East zonal office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has auctioned variety of cars, laptops and phones forfeited to the federal government of Nigeria.

The auction witnessed a large turn out of buyers who were ready to purchase the items, on Friday.

The bidding process was on the highest bidder basis which made some of the cars attract rates as high as five million naira, in a total of nine cars, nine laptops and phones that were auctioned.

The Chief Auctioneer and Chairman of Trabetech K&J Nigeria limited, Mr. Jerome Itepu described the bidding process as transparent and successful.

Itepu said: “I was assigned to auction here in EFCC Office Enugu, I came here and I’ve done the needful. What I was said to come and do here and the bidding process was very fine, well conducted with the cooperation of the EFCC officials and the security personnel, no problem. It was conducted with laughter and everybody was happy.

“Those who got the bids are supposed to pay within 24 hours but as it is, today is Friday and after the documentation, we have to convey contacts, because you have to generate payment schedule which will give you the opportunity to make payment as the highest bidder. We selected the first and second highest bidders. So by Monday, we will generate the apps for them to go and do the payment.”