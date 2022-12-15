L-R : Mr Victor Tubotamuno, CEO, Earlybrite, Mr Olatunbosun Alake, Special Adviser on Innovation and Technology to the Lagos State Government presenting the grant cheque in Lagos

Earlybrite, an Education Technology Company, on Wednesday said it had benefitted from the Lagos State Science, Research and Innovative Council ,LASRIC N5 million grant.

A statement signed by Mr Victor Tubotamuno, Founder/Chief Executive Officer ,CEO, Earlybrite, said the cheque was presented to him on behalf of the company in Lagos by Mr Olatunbosun Alake, Special Adviser on Innovation and Technology to Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State.

He stated that the grant by the Lagos State government, through LASRIC, was was an effort to make Lagos one of the world’s knowledge hubs through the application of science and technology.

The firm’s CEO said the grant was expected to help start-up technology companies create wealth, growth and establish better infrastructure.

Accoording to him, the grant is a stepping stone for the company to continue to offer in-demand tech skills to children within and across Lagos and also allow the children have unhindered access to it.

“We are looking forward to providing these tech courses in the most conducive situation and allow children learn these skills in their local languages.

“Also through flexible medium such as SMS, USSD, Whatsapp and other seamless channels,” he said.

Tubotamuno appreciated the Lagos State government and the commissioner for Science and Technology, Mr Hakeem Fahm, for the unique opportunity that would enable innovators build more localised contents, train more teachers and learners in the state.

According to him, the state, through the initiative will actualise its mission of creating wealth, growth and tackling societal challenges in Lagos through the application of science and technology in a knowledge driven world. (NAN)