Entrepreneur and Business Mogul, Ambassador Lilian Nwankwo has disclosed that the company is embarking on the award of scholarship to indigent students in Nigeria.

The company on its social media page said they were touched by the desire of the less privileged in its host community to aspire for higher studies.

We will be training several persons who are indigent, who desire to return to school, but are challenged financially.

We have been assisting people and today, some are graduates. We have extended the gesture to others, through an open award of scholarship to verified indigent persons in our communities.

We will be celebrating a decade of scholarship for the indigents, we have not relented in doing our best for people. This is our own way of giving back to the society, for their belief in our brand.

When you have the people at heart, doing things for them will be an easy task, Lillian said.