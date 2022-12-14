Edo Specialist Hospital, ESH, has concluded plans to provide endoscopic services and creation of prosthetics and orthotics units for residents of the state.

The hospital, which launched its telemedicine platform to acquire the input of diaspora physicians and surgeons in the management of challenging cases in cardiology, neurology, endocrinology, and conduct of surgical operations such as knee replacement, cosmetic and transplant surgery, will stem the increase in medical tourism among Nigerians, especially citizens of Edo State. According to them, the endoscopic services would aid early detection of colonic cancers in persons.

This announcement was made in Edo Health Impact Week, organised by ESH, a leading indigenous operations management consulting firm whose operations management experience include healthcare, hospitality, oil & gas, education, amongst others.

The 3-day health impact week, which was flagged off by Governor Godwin Obaseki, who was represented by the Commissioner for Health, Professor Obehi Akoria, attracted healthcare professionals and stakeholders from both the public and private healthcare space within and outside the state.

The guest speakers covered a wide range of topics which included Accountability, and Taking Ownership in Achieving Improved Patient Care and Excellence in Healthcare Service Delivery; Risks, Prevention, and Early Detection of Colonic Cancer and Chronic Kidney Diseases; and Public-Private Partnerships, PPP.

ESH is managed by Ciuci Consulting. Its partnership with the Edo State Government has transformed the hospital into one of the best in the

state and created a template for healthcare management across the state.