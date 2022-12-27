.

By Gabriel Enogholase

EDO State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, has said his government was exploring investment opportunities with the Indian Government to sustain the gains recorded by his administration in boosting Technical Education and Vocational Training, TVET, as well as human capacity development, among others.

Obaseki said the government was finalising plans with the government of India to train more teachers in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics, STEM, fields, boost the capacity of civil and public servants and groom more youths on technical and vocational skills.

The governor said this when he received the Consul General of India, Mr. Chandramouli Kern, who led other top Indian government officials on a courtesy visit to him in Benin City.

He said, “We want to start with programmes that already exist so that we can quickly key into it and start our relationship from there. We are a subnational and we have seen opportunities in working with Indian sub-nationals.

“We are looking at seeing how we can get to some states or sub-nationals who have their own programmes because it is faster rather than wait for the Federal Government of India and the Federal Government of Nigeria to agree in terms of some bilateral arrangements before we can move ahead.

“We want to explore and talk with you to quickly bridge the gap in sourcing teachers to train students in technical subjects in our schools. We would like to seek specific opportunities in STEM and technical education, looking at the iLearn scheme which you have.

“Also, at the federal level, we would like to collaborate with you in the area of bureaucracy. India and Nigeria have the same Commonwealth tradition in terms of bureaucracy but we know that India has undertaken a lot of transformation using technology in upscaling its bureaucracy and also providing services to its citizens.

“We have about 19 million square kilometers of land spread from swamp to rainforest and savannah. So, we have a land suitable for a wide variety of crops and some of our produce are unique to the tropics like oil palm.”