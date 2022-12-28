By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – THE Deputy Governor of Edo State, Comrade Philip Shaibu yesterday said the administration of Governor Godwin Obaseki was initiating several reforms to strengthen the performances of the traditional institution in the state.

Shaibu stated this at Imiakebu in Etsako East local government area during the installation of Musa Ahmadu Awoh as the Okhueghieodeaghie Neshioze Azamanodu III of Imiakebu, Three Ibie clan where he also urged the people of the community and Nigerians to pray for their leaders for a prosperous country.

The Edo deputy governor who congratulated Awoh as the new traditional ruler of Imaikebu urged the monarch to see his appointment as a call to service.

He said “I call on the people to pray for our leaders so that things would be better in Imiekebu and Nigeria at large. I am delighted to be here and I must congratulate the new village head on his coronation.

“I have no doubts the new traditional ruler would make the land better than it was,” Shaibu said.

Awoh who retired voluntarily from the Nigerian Navy with the rank of Warranty Officer succeeded the late Kerim Yahaya who died on the 15 of Sept 2022.

Earlier, the new traditional ruler/ village head of Imiakebu thanked his people for finding him worthy to ascend the throne.

Awoh said that peace, unity, security, infrastructure development, justice and fear of God would be the hallmark of his reign.

He said “A new dawn has begun in Imiekebu as just as the coronated name ‘Okhueghieodeaghie Neshioze meaning he who opens the good role,so chosen by God Azamanodu means the heart of progress.

“The path of unity and progress is about to happen in Imiekebu and God chose me to salvage the community. I promised to sustain the existing peace and unity in Imiakebu.

“I will continue to preach unity to my people in order for them to achieve a prosperous community,” he said.