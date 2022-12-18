By Egufe Yafugborhi

PORT HARCOURT – EDE Football Club (FC) in Egi Kingdom, Ogba, Egbema, Ndoni Local Government Area (ONELGA) were Saturday evening crowned Champions of the 2022 NNPCL/TEPNG Football Competition for OML-58 host communities in Rivers State.

At the finals of 19th edition of the 18 teams tournament which started 29 November, Ede FC after a 1-1 draw at regulation time, beat Obagi FC 4-3 on penalties to clinch this year’s trophy at the Obite Civic Center with Okinali FC taking the third spot.

Deputy Managing Director, JV Assets, TotalEnergies Nigeria, Guillaume Dulout, represented at the closing ceremony by the General Manager, Community Affairs, Projects and Development, Godspower Nwachukwu, said, “This competition is a unique project that has become one of the hallmarks and testimonies of an enduring relationship between NNPCL/TEPNG Joint Venture and OML 58 host communities.

“I am glad to announce to you that it will be preserved, notwithstanding the challenges we face today particularly the transition to the Petroleum Industry Act which has given right to the development of the host communities to the Host Community Development Trust.

“I commend all the teams that have participated in this competition for fair play and show of soccer artistry displayed throughout the competition. I am also pleased with both the technical committee and the talents scouters that have been around and were able to identify some budding underage potentials.”

Acting Chairman, Rivers State Football Association (FA), Ibigoni Benjamin-Akobo told the sponsor, “Over the years, you (TotalEnergies) have been available in making this competition a success. This tournament must go back to the youth, so we can have these players from the communities attached to professional leagues.

“Let’s have an OML58 FC and register them with the Rivers State Football Association from among outstanding players selected from the communities. You will have many ambassadors from your host communities.

“Like Oliver Twist, we have played for peace for too long, it is time to play for empowerment. We at Rivers State FA are excited to partner with you, and we will be willing to support you in anyway.”