By Marie-Therese Nanlong

Jos – An appeal has been made for the Executive and Legislative arms of government in Plateau State to hasten the processes of passing and signing into law, a bill to establish the Investment Promotion Agency, IPA, to consolidate the efforts made to promote investment and enhance activities of the Micro, Small and Medium-sized Enterprises, MSMEs in the state.

The Head of Component, Policy, and Strategy GIZ-SEDIN, Akinropo Omoware, appealed while speaking at the 6th Executive Governor’s Business Enabling Environment, BEE dialogue/dinner held at the Government House, Jos.

The event, organized by the Plateau State Microfinance Development Agency, PLASMIDA, Plateau Investment, and Property Development Company ltd, PIPC, and others was supported by the Pro-Poor Growth and Promotion of Employment in Nigeria Programme – SEDIN of the Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit, GIZ.

Over the past four years, SEDIN has supported PLASMIDA, PIPC, and other public sector partners to organize an annual BEE dialogue between Plateau State Government and the business community so they can discuss issues on business enabling environment and investment climate, hence, the event focused on taking stock on the achievements of the Government in terms of reforms and policies that have been implemented to improve the investment climate of the state.

It provided the State Governor the opportunity to interact directly with private sector groups, listen to their views on the impact of the BEE reforms that have been implemented over the years, provide an opportunity for the State Government to analyze the level of implementation of all BEE reforms it committed to implement as well as take stock of successes that have been achieved.

In his address, Omoware commended Governor Lalong for the foundation he laid in promoting MSMEs in the state, and added if it is improved upon, it will transform the business environment as he urged the governor to organize an investment summit to showcase to investors the State’s potentials for businesses.

His words, “A lot has been achieved over this period, reforms have happened, the potentials of Plateau in terms of business are not something anybody can contest, the foundation, if built on it, will help the State to get to where it should be… We like to say that this is institutionalized so that anyone that comes on board can have a platform for engagement with the private sector…

“We will be happy if the MSMEs policies are approved before you leave. We need to continue to communicate on what is being done around investment promotion…”

In his remark, Governor Lalong commended GIZ for assisting his government to measure the impact of economic reforms on MSMEs as he said, “One of the critical goals of my administration is to make it easier for businesses to run efficiently. We focused on improving the investment climate and the business environment, by introducing innovative reforms in the processes and activities of the business-related Government Agencies in collaboration with the relevant private sector actors to create and improve improving livelihood…

“I will not forget to especially thank GIZ for actively partnering with us. Your relentless drive and effort to ensure that our State and nation prosper in areas of socioeconomic development are commendable. We cherish your partnership in the areas of trying to improve the business-enabling environment by removing the bottlenecks faced by the private sector in the State, especially the MSMEs.

“I want to assure you that we will ensure that all the reforms put in place to reduce these bottlenecks are properly implemented. I would like to request the GIZ to kindly support the State Government to undertake a comprehensive study that will assist the Government to assess and measure the impact of these reforms on the economic landscape of the State, especially on the MSMEs…”

Earlier, Cyril Ogboli of the Coalition of Business and Professional Associations stated that the business agenda set for the State has been largely implemented adding that GIZ has been very helpful to the business community in the State.

The Director-General of PLASMIDA, Bongkap Wuyep added entrepreneurial training given to citizens has yielded positive outcomes and improved the State’s economy as Nde Ezekiel Gomos of the Jos Business School and Vitus Ezinwa of Grand Cereals Ltd maintained the business community is a critical partner in the development and PPP is the way to go as it enables the government and private sector to thrive.