The Board of Ecobank Nigeria has announced the appointment of Carol Oyedeji as a Deputy Managing Director.

The appointment of Mrs. Oyedeji, , has since been approved by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

She joined Ecobank Nigeria in 2017 as Executive Director, Consumer Banking and subsequently oversaw the Commercial Banking Business.

Carol Oyedeji is a seasoned banker and corporate administrator with over 30 years’ experience. Before joining Ecobank, she was the Regional Head of Client Acquisition & Relationship for Africa and the Middle East at Standard Chartered Bank, where she covered Retail Distribution in 14 countries across the Region.

Carol was also at various times, Head of Business Banking for Standard Chartered Africa, Regional Head for Consumer Banking in West Africa, and Non-Executive Director at Standard Chartered Bank Gambia. She is a graduate of Chemistry from the University of Lagos and holds an MSc in Financial Management from the University of London and an MBA in Banking and Finance from the University of Lagos. She has attended several Leadership courses in Oxford University, INSEAD, Singapore, UCLA and Stanford University and is a member of various industry bodies.

In her comment, Chairman, Ecobank Nigeria, Bola Adesola said Carol’s appointment is in line with the Bank’s policy of ensuring participative leadership and building a pipeline of future leaders. She is optimistic that Carol’s wealth of experience would positively influence the goals and vision of the Pan African Bank.

Also commenting, Managing Director, Bolaji Lawal described Carol’s appointment as an acknowledgement of her hard work and dedication to the Ecobank brand. He believes that the appointment will also encourage and propel other diligent and result oriented professionals within the organisation to continue to drive sustainable growth for the Bank.

Ecobank Nigeria Ltd. is a subsidiary of the Ecobank Group, the leading pan-African banking group with operations in 33 African countries and an international presence in four locations (London, Paris, Beijing, and Dubai).

Ecobank Nigeria is a full-service bank providing wholesale, retail, investment and transaction banking services and products to governments, financial institutions, multinationals, international organizations, medium, small, and micro businesses, and individuals.

Ecobank is a major player in the distribution of financial services in Nigeria, leveraging digital platforms including Ecobank Mobile App and USSD *326#, Ecobank Online, Ecobank OmniPlus, Ecobank Omnilite, EcobankPay, Ecobank RapidTransfer, ATMs, POSs and an extensive distribution network of over 250 branches and over 50,000 agency banking locations.