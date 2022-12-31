The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has admonished motorists to always eat, rest and drive well to avoid road crashes on highways across the country.

Dauda Biu, Acting Corps Marshal of the FRSC, gave the advice at an end-of-the-year special intervention sensitisation campaign on Friday at Ijebu Owo Motor Park in Owo Local Government Area of Ondo State.

The theme of the campaign programme was “Driving Tired Is As Dangerous As Drunk Driving”.

Biu, who was represented by Mr Charles Edem, Deputy Corps Commander and Deputy Corps Public Education Officer, Abuja, said that most of the crashes which occurred on the highways were fatigue-related.

According to him, fatigue is one of the problems that contribute to the road traffic crashes on the highway.

“So, what we are telling our drivers is that whatever is going to take, let them try and rest at least for hours or 30 minutes when they are on a four-hour journey.

“Cheating your body is like cheating nature and you can not cheat nature because God that created you installed a sleeping facility in you, so you need to sleep sometimes.

“So, don’t try to cheat, that bitter kola will not help, that chewing stick will not help, that Fearless you drink will not help.

“All these are not helping you because if your kidney is not affected, some other things in your body could be affected.

“Let me tell you, the same effect alcohol has in you when taking it, is the same effect you will have when driving tired. You are tired, yet you still want to push yourself, your vehicle is also tired, but you just want to manage it.

“You need to help yourself first by eating well, rest well and drive well so that you can avoid road traffic crash,” he said.

Biu, who described driving as a noble profession that needed 100 per cent concentration, called on motorists to shun reckless driving and use of phones while driving

“Some of you do transactions, Whatsapp, check Facebook and many other things while on the wheel, which is against the road rules and regulations. So, we are begging you that 2023 has a big room that can accommodate all of us.

“So, as 2022 is going to an end, we don’t want to record any crash again and we want to record zero crash coming 2023 and beyond,” he said.

Also, Mr Ezekiel SonAllah, Ondo State Sector Commander, appreciated the acting Corps Marshal for the sensitisation campaign, saying the command was ready to maintain zero crash in the state.

SonAllah, therefore, called on drivers and passengers to cooperate with the FRSC and other security agencies on the road to avoid crashes.

“Crashes are caused by people, they don’t just happen, but with the right traffic education, I believe that we will live our lives free of crashes.

“And in 2023, with the level of sensitisation, we will have positive results of zero crash,” he said.

Mr Adams Kareem, Chairman, Park Management in Ijebu Owo, appreciated the FRSC for the programme, saying that it behoves on drivers to adhere to all traffic rules and regulations.