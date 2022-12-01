Foremost Peoples Democratic Party pressure group, Delta Unity Group (DUG), has inaugurated its Local Government and wards chapters in the Delta North Senatorial zone with a charge to consolidate and mobilise the electorate at the grassroots ahead of the 2023 elections.

The local governments inaugurated include Aniocha North, Aniocha South, Ukwuani, Ndokwa East and Ndokwa West. Others are Ika North East, Ika South, Oshimili North and Oshimili South.

Speaking during the inaugurations, former Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly and Delta North coordinator of DUG, Olise Imegwu charged the local government and ward executives to secure their areas by mobilising the grassroots for PVC collection and to vote massively during the 2023 elections.

Imegwu said the DUG is making sacrifices to ensure the emergence of credible and trusted winners at the 2023 elections.

Also speaking, Odua Clement Ofuani said he was particularly excited by the composition of the Excos with overwhelming presence of women, adding that through them, DUG will prove that elections are about people who believe in the visions of electable persons.

According to Ofuani, “Our security does not lie in our wealth but shared prosperity hence we must organise ourselves to vote rightly. The 2023 election is so critical because it will either make or Mar us as a people.”

In her own contribution, Chief Enyi Doris Mokobia enjoined the exco members, especially the women among them to remain faithful to the ideals of DUG and urged them to collect their PVCs, adding that “at the appropriate time there will be a clear message on what to do with your PVC.”

The inaugurations took place variously at Ubulu-Uku, Obiaruke, Ashaka, Kwale, Boji Boji-Owa and Asaba.

