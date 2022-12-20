.

…insist on his arrest and prosecution

The Center for Security and Terrorism Prevention (CSTP) has commended the Department of State Security Services (DSS) for what it described as a thorough and professional investigation that culminated in the indictment of Mr Godwin Emefiele as the chief sponsor of terrorism in the country.

In a press release signed and made available to journalists by the National Coordinator and Secretary of CSTP, Comrade Abiodun Jakande and Onuh Ogbonna respectively in Abuja at the International Press Center, the group described the investigation as timely and wondered why it took the DSS so long to discover what was so obvious.

“We are delighted with the findings of this investigation by DSS. It is curious that with all the regulatory frameworks put in place to prevent money laundering, terrorists continue to operate with the most sophisticated weapons purchased with the naira. How else can this be possible if not with the connivance of someone who is highly connected and has the power to make the banks turn a blind eye?” the statement queried.

The group equally expressed mixed feelings over the inability of the CBN and commercial banks to trace and track huge sums paid as ransom to terrorists and kidnapers operating within the country, adding that ordinarily, there are provisions for reporting withdrawals and deposits in excess

of certain amounts.

“It is strange and suspicious that very large amounts of money have been changing hands between kidnappers and their abductors and family members without the CBN lifting up a little finger. His inaction is complicit and he must be held accountable”, the statement added.

While dismissing the court order restraining DSS from arresting the CBN Governor, CSTP insists that the DSS should re-strategize and appeal the ruling as there will be no hiding place for any criminal, especially those enjoying the largesse and privileges of public office.

“It is unacceptable that the DSS should hold back on an issue of national security like this on an account of a restraining order. We insist that an appeal should be entered and Emefiele should be made to resign and face the wrath of the law for using his good office to sponsor terrorism and other financial crimes against the Nigerian State. Those worried about the state of the economy should have advised him to steer clear of criminal acts instead of trying to cover him up now” the statement warned.

CSTP noted with concern the deep-rooted issues of dollar racketeering, stamp duty money diversion and employment scams in CBN, insisting that with the level of rot in CBN under Emefiele, he must be made to answer for his crimes no matter how long it will take.

“Emefiele has certainly taken his penchant for criminal diversions and profiteering too far. From dollar racketeering to employment scams and unwholesome investments into commercial banks, he has shown no regards for his office. To think that he can get away with these crimes is disturbing. He must be held to account for the trillions of naira earned from stamp duties and criminal deductions from commercial banks from which he partakes in sharing the booty”, the group threatened.

CSTP in the statement demanded that President Muhammadu Buhari “sacks Emefiele immediately to show Nigerians that he’s truly an anti-corruption crusader and to support Emefiele’s arrest and prosecution so that terrorism will finally be crushed in Nigeria”. The statement equally charged all patriotic Nigerians “to take to the streets and protest against Emefiele’s continued stay in office”