,

By Dayo Johnson, AKURE

THE Ondo State government, yesterday, raised the alarm that the mental illness caused by the abuse of drugs among youths in the state has overwhelmed the state Neuro-Psychiatric Hospital.

The Health Commissioner, Dr Banji Ajaka, said this during a walk to sensitise the public against drug abuse.

Ajaka, who lamented that drug abuse has become a menace in the country, said: “A reasonable number of people, especially youths, have embraced the act.

“Abusers of drugs take substances including Colorado, drink mix with scrunchies, faeces as well as sniffing of burnt plastic containers.”

Also speaking, Special Adviser to the governor on Health, Prof. Dayo Faduyile, noted that the government has put in place measures to guard against drug abuse.

Faduyile said: “The state government is guiding against the availability of drugs and also ensuring that those on these drugs are adequately rehabilitated.”

On his part, the state Deputy Commander, Drug Demand Reduction Unit of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, Yetunde Jeyifous, lamented the extent of drug abuse mostly by youths.

Addressing some drivers at the popular Oja Oba market in Akure, the Director, of Pharmaceutical Services, Ministry of Health, Gbenga Lasekan, linked fatal road traffic accidents to loss of lives and properties as one of the consequences of drug abuse.

Addressing those that participated in the health walk in his palace, the Deji of Akure land, Oba Aladetoyinbo Aladelusi, commended the state government for putting in place the programme.

Oba Aladelusi called on youths to enlighten other residents on the dangers of drug abuse including increased crime rate, banditry and terrorism, suicide and dropping out of school among others.