Despite incarceration of lawmaker representing Akwa Ibom North East senatorial district, Senator Albert Bassey, thousands of Akwa Ibom State indigenes thronged Etim Ekpo, a densely populated community in Akwa Ibom State, as the Young Peoples Party (YPP)took its ward-to-ward gubernatorial campiagn to the area.

This is the first time the party would hold a campaign rally since Senator Bassey was incarcerated.

Bassey is the gubernatorial flagbearer of the party in the forthcomming election in the state.

The well-attended rally was led by Akpan’s running mate, Assistant Inspector General of Police, Asuquo Amba (Rtd) and other leaders of the party.

Also in attendance was Pastor (Mrs) Imabong Bassey Albert, wife of the governorship hopeful, as supporters of the lawmaker gathered in large numbers to campaign for him despite his absence.

Some electorate at the event, who spoke with newsmen, promised to vote Senator Bassey even in incarceration.

Some of them said they were not deterred by the court’s verdict which jailed Senator Akpan, hoping that the candidate will come out stronger and lead Akwa Ibom to greater heights.

Also speaking at the campaign rally, wife of the governorship candidate, Pastor Imabong Bassey Albert, said no prison is big enough to stop the yearning of the people.

She said, “Senator Bassey Albert – OBA – is still on the ballot; will win and don’t be despaired, no prison is big enough to stop the yearning of the people.”

Other party stakeholders and candidates who spoke at the rally said Senator Akpan would liberate Akwa Ibom from misrule.