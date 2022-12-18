Nigerian social media Influencer, Mariam Balogun has weighed in on the recent moves by the Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON) to regulate online advertising by Influencers in Nigeria.

Reacting to the directive by the council on her Instagram page, (@may_may.x) Mariam said “This is just another way of strangulating the Nigerian youth. You don’t create jobs, the disillusioned youth push their creativity and start earning a living then you show up to tax them unnecessarily?”

May May, as she is fondly called by peers and fans went further to ask the President to order his boys to stand down “Nigeria will just frustrate you for no reason. Dear Mr. President, order your boys to stand own on this.”

Social media Influencing has grown to become a lucrative business for many popular social media personalities in Nigeria and the world over, their relationship with some brands has raised a lot of concern recently with a lot of people being duped by offers from social media brands that can’t be traced to any physical location, hence the need for proper checks before promoting such brands.