By Ezra Ukanwa

THE Minister of Transportation, Mu’azu Jaji Sambo has charged Nigerian Institute of Transport Technology, NITT, Zaria to translate its giant strides in research, training and transport infrastructural development into self-sustenance instead of relying on government appropriations.

The Minister gave this charge during his familiarization tour of the Institute, on Thursday, in Zaria.

According to him, NITT has no business going cap in hand to the National Assembly every year looking for appropriation. From what I have seen, there is a lot of money you’re not making here.

The Minister who displayed excitement over the level of development in the institute said: “There’s no need for the agencies in the Transportation Sector to send their staff abroad for training when we have such an institution right here in Zaria. There is no need wasting the scarce resources in such training outside”.

Furthermore, the Minister pointed out that despite the huge investments in the transportation sector by the present administration in the last seven years, “a lot still needs to be done to advance the Transportation Sector to enable Nigeria to overcome the deficit in the sector.”

The Minister urged NITT’s management to provide leading role that will put Nigeria’s Transport sector in its rightful place in the global space.

He further advised NITT to “upgrade its curriculum according to global best practices and affiliate with various research institutions thereby increasing the knowledge base of its lecturers and beneficiaries. This is necessary to place the Institute on a high pedestal and as a training hub in Nigeria, Africa and the World at large”.

Speaking earlier, the Director General, NITT, Dr. Bayero Salih-Farah, said: “The Institute is complementing the effort of the present administration in exiting the petrol subsidy regime through the provision of alternative energy sources to the transportation sector.

“The Institute is currently in talks with the National Gas Expansion Programme Committee to provide the technical manpower that will engineer the process of converting all fossil fuel driven vehicles to use either Compressed Natural Gas (CNG), Liquified Natural Gas (LNG) or the Liquified Premium gas (LNG).

“Furthermore, the Institute is planning to champion the process of conversion and production of the conversion kits in the very near future. The Institute has compliments on equipment and facilities to achieve this”, he added.

Speaking on some of the challenges facing the institution, the DG called on the Minister to “intervene: budgetary constraints and the need to strengthen its legal Instruments to enable it keep pace with the current realities in the industry and play a leading role in driving research, training and technology innovation in the industry.

“In view of the enormous tasks before the Institute and in order to fully deliver our mandate to the Transport Sector and the Nigerian economy at large, we are appealing to the Honourable Minister to kindly assist the Institute with alternative and more reliable sources of funding”, he pleaded.