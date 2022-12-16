By Olayinka Latona

The founder and senior pastor of Potter’s Mind Christian Ministries, Pastor David Femi Abioye has made a clarion call to Nigerians not to give in to despair despite hard times and harsh economic condition.

Pastor Abioye disclosed this in a press statement announcing the church’s monthly prophetic programme, called ‘River’s in the Desert’, coming to an end tomorrow, 17th, Saturday, December, 2022 at the church auditorium, Alagbole, Ojodu.

The cleric said that the greatness of the country would manifest when Nigerians remain resolute in the love of God and the nation and work toward building it: “I urge Nigerians not to give up on our ourselves and our nation no matter the challenges that confront us today, there is still hope for greatness in Nigeria. Nigerians should continue to pray for the peace and progress of the country., ” he said.

He also l urged Nigerians especially Christians is to continue to pray for the peace and progress of the country

In his words: “My message to Christian is to embrace unity of the spirit and faith, let us erase denominational mentality. The body of Christ is not divided, let us be one,let’s extend hand of fellowship to one another, if someone from another denomination seek for help from you don’t say is not our member I can’t do it,we should be one in Christ”

“For this trying time in this nation I want to encourage everyone to look up to Jesus, the author and the finisher of our faith, let us be fervent in prayer and let’s be hopeful that a time of refreshment from the lord is about to come”.

On the coming general election, Abioye charged Christians in the country to show both interest and actively involved in the political affairs of the country.

The church monthly programme tagged: ” The Shout of The King”, the man of God said: “Join us this Wednesday to Saturday,for this prophetic program, the wilderness of your life shall become a fruitful ground and dryland a river flowing land ,make it a date with Jesus, you will experience the shout of the king,”he said.