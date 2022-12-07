By Miftaudeen Raji

Lagos, Nigeria – Gift-a-School-Kit, a blockchain-based donation platform, has announced that it has partnered with two NGOs to sponsor over 300 school kids in Nigeria.

The software developer behind Gift-a-School-Kit, Mahmud Adeleye, in a statement, noted that NGOs were supported with much-needed funds to provide essential educational materials to underprivileged school kids in Africa.

According to Adeleye, the web app provides donors with an easy, transparent, and secure way to donate digital assets, which are then used to purchase school kits for underprivileged school kids. Opere presenting school kits to the children

He noted that the school kits include supplies such as writing materials, books, school bags, sandals, and other educational materials.

Adeleye said, “I am thrilled at the successful partnership with The Helpmates Foundation and Teen Trust Foundation. Both NGOs struggled to raise funds in 2022, and I’m glad the platform helped by fully funding both initiatives.

“Raising over 2 million Naira for the school kits was a tremendous milestone – heartfelt thanks to our donors. Education is a human right, and it’s saddening that many children cannot attend school due to a lack of basic supplies. We need more software developers to build solutions to many social issues,” he added.

Speaking on on the programme, founder of The Helpmates Foundation, Opere Royhaanah commended the management of Gift-a-School-Kit for the sponsorship.

She said, “Many Children in underserved communities in Africa have no writing materials that can help them do well in school. The beneficiaries from Local Government Primary School Majidun, Ikorodu area of Lagos state, received notebooks, school bags, pencils, pens, rulers, and even school sandals. We’re grateful to Gift A School for the support.”



The developer assured that Gift-a-School-Kit is committed to expanding its reach to more NGOs in Africa and providing more underprivileged school kids with the tools needed to learn and thrive.