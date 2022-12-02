…set to be the largest chicken menu provider in QSR industry

Domino’s Pizza Nigeria, the country’s largest Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) has now launched its New Chicken and Jollof rice Menu with four tasty new sauces (Shawarma, BBQ, Sweet-chill, and the spicy Pepper sauce) to pair with your favourite chicken.

The New chicken Menu has also been partnered and served with Nigeria’s Favorite Staple Jollof rice that is cooked fresh in every store daily. This is a continuous innovative approach by Domino’s Pizza to provide tasty, quality, affordable chicken and rice value meals to the chicken lovers in Nigeria.

Domino’s Pizza, Nigeria second largest Chicken retailer is increasing its market share with the new and improved chicken and rice menu and its now on challenging to be the largest chicken retailer in Nigeria. This innovative launch of the new chicken menu is on the back of customer research where customers asked Dominos to provide chicken and rice options to go along with their world famous pizza menu to complete the full meal occasion for the Nigerian family and special occasions. When our customers speak – We listen.

This exciting launch is live across all Domino’s branches from the 29th of November pan Nigeria, and can be ordered on line or through the new call center & delivered to customers’ doorsteps in 20mins guaranteed. The new menu will provide additional satisfaction to customers with a hunger for pizza and chicken and rice.

Speaking at the launch of the new Domino’s Chicken and Rice menu, the Group Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Eat ‘N’ Go, Africa, Mr. Patrick McMichael said: “since the inception of Domino’s Pizza Nigeria, we have had customer satisfaction as our goal and the introduction of the Chicken and Rice menu drives us further in a zeal to providing unparalleled indulgent experience to our customers and also respond to our customers request when they are made.”

Mr. McMichael further expressed that “the new menu will directly impact poultry production in the Nigerian agriculture sector which currently contributes about 25% of the agricultural GDP to the Nigerian economy. The new Chicken and Rice menu will also support the significant growth of local poultry farmers which will have to increase poultry production to meet the increased demand that this menu will provide.”

With the launch of the Chicken and Rice menu, Domino’s Nigeria is set to remain top of the leaderboard in the quick service restaurant industry by continuously providing an indulgent experience to its customers. Domino’s Pizza also places a strong focus on the quality of its products and services with its Halal certification on Domino’s Pizza appeals to a broad spectrum of consumers.

As the parent franchisee of Domino’s Pizza, Eat’N’Go has over the years maintained its position as the leading food franchisee in Nigeria as it expands its presence to other parts of Nigeria & Africa.

