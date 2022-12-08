By Adeola Badru

Dominican University Ibadan (DU) has been described as the citadel of learning capable of turning around the negative narratives of any intending students, as well as existing students to possible potentials.

The Chairman Board of Trustees of of the university, Chief Anthony Ikemefuna Idigbe (SAN), stated this yesterday, while delivering the foundation lecture at the convocation ceremony of the institution titled: “Making An Impact – Birthing the Vision of Dominican University, Ibadan.

Chief Idigbe, maintained that Dominican University is the best place to help people change the negative narrative of students may have about the country and themselves so that they can dream again to be what they are destined to be, to fulfill their highest possible potential.

He said: “To illustrate this point, local stories abound of students who change courses or take a course they hate just to get into the university and this tell the story of Harry S. Laforme, Canada’s first indigenous Appeal Court Judge. Who said, “As an indigenous child, I had dreams about life and possibilities it held. None included Law or sitting on a Court of Appeal.”

“That was a dream for others. Those who were not like me. Nevertheless, life’s journey includes circumstances that take us off the path we might believe is ours forever. At DU, we are here to help people change the negative narrative students may have about the country and themselves so that they can dream again to be what they are destined to be, to fulfill their highest possible potential.”

“Change never happens until someone takes responsibility for the change we seek. Nigeria has so many negatives to its shame ranging from bad leadership, corruption, terrorism, poverty, and unemployment among others. Perhaps we have focused too much on these with little attention paid to what it takes to build a better society.”

“The proprietors of Dominican University thought it wise to change the conversation. Let’s focus on solutions to change the narrative to a positive one. The BoT is there to help the proprietor fulfill his vision for the University. We imagine the Dominicans’ dream of forming a new generation of leaders and citizens for future Nigeria.”

“In this way, they want to transform what we consider liabilities today into assets. Nigeria is a nation of youths. The highest for any country 70% of our population are aged 30 years and below So, while someone may want to focus on the unemployment index of 42% for youths, we can see it as an opportunity to raise an army of new leaders and citizens.”

“As BoT chairman, I assure you that at DU, for the next five years, the focus will be on forming a new generation of leaders who are passionate not just about making money but about offering to become servant leaders who value selfless or disinterested service so that everyone benefits in the end, and when all benefits, we create or realize the most significant percentage of happy people. That is what changes the current scenario where only a few benefit by appropriating the resources of the many, thus creating the highest percentage of unhappy people,” he said.

While speaking about the value of the institution, Chief Idigbe said: ​”For our students, our overall value proposition is for DU to be the launch pad for your professional and personal life as an adult.”

“The value elements of our value proposition include providing​foundational knowledge in the core subject areas, exploration of interests/self-discovery, socialization and formation of friendships and character, building school pride athletics, etc., career network peers who will be part of their career network after graduation, credentialing i.e., a degree which provides opportunities. For parents, our value elements include an uninterrupted school calendar, affordable school fees, a reputable character-forming curriculum, and faculty.”

“We have developed value propositions and elements for all our stakeholders, but there needs to be more time to recount them. Suffice it to say that at DU, we have your back and are constantly reviewing our offering to meet the changing needs of our stakeholders.”

In his words to the pioneer graduands of institution, he said: “You are our pioneer students. Like all pioneers, you walked with us at our worst moments. You saw our lapses and weaknesses up close, so you may have yet to be impressed with our performance.”

“The Motto of Dominicans worldwide is VERITAS (Truth). And the Dominican University motto itself refines it, In Veritate Libertas freedom in truth. So, the Board of Trustees is not afraid of your honest assessment, for that is the least we expect from you if you are to fulfill your mandate as the vanguards of a new Nigeria we envisage.”

“Part of your training is to have “critical minds” sharp enough to cut through any façade in the fabric of the contemporary society we are building. We expect that your eyes are strong enough to see what is wrong with the “institutions” of society (old and new) if you are to be part of the solution. We will keep refining our tools until we achieve a perfect mould. We are partners in a joint mission: to build a better society that you and the generations yet to be born will be proud of.”

“Therefore, remember that by this graduation, you have become our first ambassadors. Do your best to make us proud despite our imperfections. Also, come back to refresh your knowledge, and give back so that others may enjoy the same and even better levels of education than you did. There is a direct correlation between the universities’ output and society’s ability to cope with societal problems.”

“Your future depends on those behind you. They carry your legacy forward. They must have the capacity to do so. You guarantee that future by investing your time, treasure, or talent in your university,” he said.