Mrs Mabel Oboh, the African Democratic Congress, ADC, National representative in the party’s Lagos State governorship campaign council , has said Funsho Doherty possess the qualities to provide the kind of governance a futuristic state such as Lagos needs.

Oboh, who was ADC’s governorship candidate in Edo State’s 2020 election, made the point while expressing delight to be appointed National Representative in Funsho Doherty’s governorship campaign.

Oboh is also ADC’s National Diversity and Inclusion Director.

Recall that in a statement by ADC, Chief Ralph Nwosu, the party’s National Chairman, confirmed the appointment at a meeting with stakeholders in Lagos State.

“We have already sprung to action and have no time to waste. All hands are on deck and ADC is well prepared to unseat the ruling party this time around.

“The time has come for a third force party to take over Lagos and that party is ADC” she enthused.

ADC is inclusive — Oboh

According to Oboh, a veteran journalist, broadcaster and philanthropist, her inclusion in the Lagos State Campaign Council further establishes the party’s belief in inclusiveness.

Her words: “Lagos is the most diverse state in Nigeria and so needs a man who is dynamic, open to new ideas, approachable and ready to listen to the needs of the people to make the state tick once again.

“Without a doubt, ADC gubernatorial candidate, Funsho Doherty, is the most competent to govern Lagos state among the candidates jostling for the top seat.

“Among other cardinal points on his manifesto, investing in tangible assets such as necessary amenities and industry, to drive the Lagos economy back on track, remains top on his agenda.

“This will further attract foreign investors to boost the state economy back to life again.

“Funsho Doherty is a competent entrepreneur, who has ample work experience in the financial sectors like the Investment Management Division of Goldman, Sachs & Co. the global Investment Banking Firm.

“He also has international experience in the investment management business, when he worked with the PNC Banking group as a Vice President in Pennsylvania, USA.

“So, with his vast worldwide experience, Doherty who is known as ‘The man of the People,’ understands what the residents of Lagos are going through and is ready to put an end to the present unacceptable squalors.

“One way to do this is what ADC has always been known for — inclusivity.

“ADC will bring new ideas into the administration of the state. And our party’s vision is to grow Lagos State at an exponential rate. The party is working very hard from state to ward level to achieve our goal.

“My role as the national representative in the Lagos guber race is crucial. Firstly, as the National Head of Diversity and Inclusion, and secondly as a woman, my appointment will encourage other women positively.

“We all know that women are underrated in our political scene. But ADC has continually proven to the world that we are an all-inclusive party that is bent on promoting equal opportunity for all, regardless of tribe, gender, religious affiliation and so on.

“Lagos State has residents of different tribes, religious beliefs and various cultural heritage, as well as women, youths and disadvantaged persons who are usually ignored during the election period.

“Our all-inclusive policy is aimed at making sure that these groups of people also get involved in the affairs of Lagos by making sure their votes count as well.

“Therefore, with the ADC DNA in motion, Funsho Doherty’s administration is going to ensure modern way of governance acceptable to all.”

