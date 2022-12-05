…asks why only his position should be followed

By Levinus Nwabughiogu-Abuja

Immediate past Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Yakubu Dogara, has said that Rivers state Governor Nyesom Wike is suffering from amnesia.

In a series of tweet via his verified Twitter account, @Yakubdogara, the former speaker who responded to statements Wike made about his endorsement of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, reminded the governor of the discussions and agreement they had which he vowed to keep secret on his honour.

Dogara berated Wike for being self-centered and shallow minded by insisting only his positions should be respected and followed.

“To my brother, Governor Nyesom Wike, if there is anything you are suffering from, I never thought amnesia would be one of them. Why would you think no one, except you, is entitled to a certain set of principles he/she cannot compromise? It’s such a pity if you cannot remember what our discussion and agreement was all about. Why should only your own position be respected and followed?

“I would never betray a friend and a brother that is why I won’t respond to your tirade on live TV. The details of our conversation is sealed up with me but if you feel it’s okay to throw it to the public, kindly give me a written consent to divulge it so that the public can judge who is saying the truth. Thank God there was a witness”, Dogara said.