Ambassador Olufemi Ajadi, the governorship candidate of NNPP in Ogun, has urged the Nigerian youths not to follow Bola Tinubu’s order to “fight”, “grab” and “run [away] with” political power.

According to him, Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the APC, was captured in a video giving the charge to some top party operatives in London.

“Political power is not going to be served in a restaurant. They don’t serve it a la carte. At all costs, fight for it, grab it and run with it,” Tinubu stated.

Reacting, Ajadi described the comments made by Tinubu as undemocratic.

The Ogun NNPP governorship candidate urged Nigerian youths to resist every attempt by desperate politicians to rig the 2023 elections.

Ajadi said the Nigerian youths must show the world that elections in Nigeria are no longer business as usual where corrupt people have their way.

He added that the peace of Nigeria can no longer be dismissed for the ambition of desperate politicians.

The NNPP candidate, however, urged the youths to come out massively in 2023 to retire old and violent politicians.

“It’s time for Nigerian youths to vote massively. And don’t just vote, you must defend your votes against the wishes of desperate politicians. I also urged the youths to vote for people with fresh ideals, it’s no more politics as usual, we need refined politics, a fresh path in Nigeria and I trust the youth to do justice to that in 2023,” Ajadi added.