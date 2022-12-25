.

By Peter Okutu, Abakaliki

The Governorship candidate of the Labour Party, LP, Ebonyi State, Arc. Edward Nkwegu, Sunday explained that politicians carrying out acts of intimidation and violence against any perceived opponents were merely demonstrating signs of someone who is drowning, timid, helpless and not in tune with global trends within the political arena.

This is as the opposition political parties had raised alarm over an alleged move by the present administration to clamp down on their activities ahead of the 2023 general election.

Briefing Newsmen in his country home of Okpoduma Nwode in the Izzi Local government area of Ebonyi State, the LP governorship candidate advised politicians to desist from the institutionalization of violence within the political space as violence begets violence.

He said the LP, which was going to capture the seat of power come to the 2023 general election in Ebonyi State, was going to establish a new order of tolerance, peace, oneness and social integration among other political parties in the State.

On how to resolve the incessant communal clashes in the State, Nkwegu said his administration would focus on its root cause, rather than on the results of the crisis.

“I hope to look into the causes of the communal clashes, rather than on the results of the crisis and streamline them. The root cause has always revolved around land disputes. The Satellite imagery of the entire state will be acquired as this will help in resolving cases of land disputes, location of various markets, agricultural establishments, among others.

“Violence doesn’t solve a problem; rather violence begat violence. Anybody involve in it is displaying a signs of timidity, underdevelopment, helplessness, lack of confidence.”

In his Christmas Message, the LP Governorship candidate said: “Christmas is a time of Thanksgiving, repentance and forgiveness of one another. A time of reconcilation with our bothers and sisters. I wish us a celebration of peace and love with one another. We should use this opportunity to reconcile.

“The unconditional love of Jesus Christ is necessary because the person you are forgiving deserves forgiveness.

“He has repented. We forgive because it’s a directive from God. We forgive in other to free ourselves from the psychological torture made against us. It’s a departure from the old saying of an eye for an eye.

“We pray that the election will be conducted in a peaceful atmosphere. Political Parties should tow the path of peace and tolerance as the 2023 general election draws nearer.”