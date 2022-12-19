Pregnant displaced woman in Ado LGA being attended to by VSP Chairperson, Mrs. Akerele-Ogunsiji

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

The General Theophilus Danjuma led Victims Support Fund, VSF, has blamed the worsening food inflation in the country on violent attacks and displacement of the farming communities in Benue and Taraba states.

The Chairperson, VSF Benue State Emergency Support Programme, Toyosi Akerele-Ogunsiji who stated this during the routine distribution of food items including rice, beans, maize, soyabeans, salt, seasoning, sugar, vegetable oil, palm oil and other condiments to over 1,000 displaced households in Ado Local Government Area, LGA, of state noted that the displacement of the farmers was already impacting food security in the country.

She lamented that 21 out of 23 LGAs of Benue State had come under such attacks leading to the displacement of farmers saying, “we have been able to touch the lives of hundreds of thousands of families across Benue State where 21 out 23 LGAs have been overrun by all manner of violent attacks.

“The country is feeling the impact, we are seeing rising inflation in the cost of food and it is majorly because farmers in Benue and Taraba States are displaced and are unable to farm.”

The Chairperson announced that the ongoing food distribution for the month of December which commenced on 18th marked the completion of the six months distribution exercise which commenced in June, 2022.

She also raised concern over gender based violence in IDP camps and host communities in the state, promising that the menace would be tackled during VSF’s next level intervention.

While commending Gen. Danjuma for the far reaching intervention in the lives of IDPs and challenged persons in the country, Mrs. Akerele-Ogunsiji disclosed that the VSF would in January 2023 hold consultative and community assessment meetings with Benue people to know their needs for further interventions.