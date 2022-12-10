Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

President Muhammadu Buhari has charged authorities of Nigerian Universities to emulate the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun state in ensuring the terminating appointment of lecturers guilty of sexually harassing female students.

President Buhari, who is the Visitor to the University, while speaking at the 46th convocation ceremony of the school at it campus in Ile-Ife, said the lives of female students cannot be entrusted in the hands of randy lecturers across campuses in Nigeria.

Represented by the Director of Education Planning at the National Universities Commission, Dr Noel Saliu, the President also disclosed that government will not sign any agreement it cannot fulfill with school unions.

“I will be failing in my duty as Visitor if I do not commend the Council and Management of this great citadel of learning for dealing, very decisively, with cases of sexual harassment. In fact, this University deserves commendation on the way and manner it is tackling sexual and other related harassment headlong, without minding whose ox is gored.

“I want other institutions of higher learning to emulate O.A.U in summarily terminating the appointment or dismissing any lecturer who uses or is using his advantageous position to sexually harass our young, unassuming, innocent and impressionable girls. We cannot continue to entrust the lives of our promising young girls into the hands of some sexually reckless individuals who are masquerading as lecturers on our campuses”, he said.

The President added that government alone cannot adequately fund education, hence, it is imperative to introduce sustainable model of funding education in the country.

His words; “I want all of us to know and note that Government alone cannot provide the resources required for funding tertiary education. In fact, in most countries, the cost of education is jointly shared between the government and the people, especially at the tertiary level.It is imperative, therefore, that we introduce a highly sustainable model of funding tertiary education.

“This government remains committed to the implementation of the agreement reached with staff unions within the available resources, and we are resolute that we will not sign any agreement that we cannot truthfully implement”.

In his address the University Chancellor, the Etsu Nupe, Alhaji Yahaya Abubakar, urged parents to continue to invest in the future of their children by ensuring that they enjoy quality education.



The Vice-Chancellor, Professor Simeone Bamire disclosed that as part of the university advancement, the school was selected among beneficiary of the special ICT broadband infrastructure projects of the federal government, which will further position it as a leading ICT-driven institution.



Among the many dignitaries that attended the convocation are the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, Orangun of Oke-Ila, Oba Abolarin Aroyinkeye, Ambassador Ayo Olukanni, Nigeria’s former High Commissioner to Australia and New Zealand.