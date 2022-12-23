…says no polling unit on social media

The Spokesperson and Director Public Affairs of the PDP Presidential Campaign Management Committee, Senator Dino Melaye, has faulted the recent poll conducted by ANAP.

Obi defeated three candidates namely, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress, APC; Alhaji Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP; and Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria People’s Party, NNPP in the poll.

Condemning the poll result in a statement he sent to Vanguard, Dino averred that there is no polling unit on social media, noting that the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, is the strongest candidate on ground.

He described the poll as rubbish, noting that the result is only good for the trash.

His words: “The survey is rubbish and a hatchet man’s job. Peter can continue to win on social media and tele-guided surveys, while Atiku is winning in reality and on the ground.

“There is no polling unit on social media or laptops. Atiku is evangelizing and spreading the gospel of a new Nigeria.

“He is speaking to the very issue bedevilling our people and offering concrete solutions. Only Atiku among the candidates can unite our country and stop the pervasive insecurity and hunger that have collapsed our economy. The survey is made in Taiwan and only good for the trash”.