By Kingsley Adegboye

Leading Lagos-based infrastructure and real estate development company in Nigeria, Mixta Africa, has launched a “rent-to-own” housing scheme known as Duo.

The new product is Mixta Africa’s simple and flexible route for peospective home owners to realise their dreams of home ownership, and the scheme is meant for subscribers who are unable to pay outright or have delays in accessing a timely mortgage facility.

Speaking on the product during the launch, Folasade Hughes, Country Manager, Mixta Africa, said the introduction of the product became imperative because Mixta Africa is an innovative and responsive company focused on creating affordable housing and innovating real estate solutions across Africa.

According to her, Duo which is one word for reliability, is “Our rent-to-own scheme which takes all our customers into account and addresses all the possible areas of friction to bring you a simplified and straightforward solution that eases your journey to outright home ownership. Our scheme offers flexibility, solid infrastructure, a serene community and luxury environment that offers all the comfort, convenience and recreation necessary for a healthy life”.

The country manager who disclosed that the rent-to-own scheme is currently only applicable to the company’s fully finished two-bedroom Marula Park estate at a promo price of N31,873,098, said there is the option of initial deposit while the balance is spread over three years.

Marula Park is located in Lagos new town, off Lekki-Epe Expressway, surrounded by Beechwood Park and Lakowe Lakes Golf and Country Estate.

She explained that a subscriber can contribute moreb than the stipulated equity and rental amounts over the three year period if he or she desires, as any amount paid will be deducted from the final home value.

“You may choose to convert to home ownership earlier than the maximum three year timeline and you can pay out through a mortgage or an outright payment”, the country ,manager noted.

Also speaking on the new product, Benson Ajayi, Chief Financial Officer, Mixta Africa, said the desire to make homes affordable for Nigerians particularly at the lower class of the society compelled his company to come up with the initiative of Duo which fulfills the dreams of people to home ownership.

Lamenting the country’s huge deficit for affordable homes, the financial officer said the government can intervene by creating enabling environment that can make homes affordable by Nigerians.

In her remarks, Rolake Akinkungbe Filani who is the company’s Chief Commercial Officer, said “We are essentially creating a product that will shape real estate outlook in future. Deficit in affordable housing in the country is the reason for the introduction of Duo by Mixta Africa as solution to the problem facing the country’s housing subsector”, Rolake said.

On the business benefit of the product, she noted that home owners in the scheme can let out their apartments to earn money.