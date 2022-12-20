By Kingsley Adegboye

Ostia Property and Homes, a subsidiary of NIMCO Group, has unveiled its latest addition to housing provision in Lagos called Ivy Suite Estate.

The Lagos-based real estate development company has a remarkable expertise in building affordable residential and commercial properties to accommodate the need for luxury, comfort, class and functionality.

Located in the tranquil heart of Ogudu G.R.A, Ivy Suite Estate which comprises 22 units of three-bedroom with Boys Quarters and four units of two-bedroom maisonette with Boys Quarters, is a joint venture between Ostia Property and Homes and Kosofe Local Government Area, Lagos state.

The housing project which started in 2021 and ready for occupation, has a global certificate of occupancy and sits on 5,047 square metres.

Speaking the during the unveiling of the residential estate, the Group Managing Director, NIMCO Group, Mr Olumide Banjo, who described the estate as a community within a community, added that it has neighbourhood attraction because of its prime location.

Pointing out that the housing estate is children-friendly because of provision of green area and other children-friendly facilities, Banjo said the estate has a gym and facilities management outfit to manage the estate.

According to the Group Managing Director: “We had families in mind when we were planning the concept of the housing estate.”

Explaining the difficulties faced during the construction of the estate due to escalating prices of building materials, Banjo who said: “..we try to adapt to changing times,” noted that there is need for government to prioritise housing for Nigerians, insisting that government should be actively involved in the determination of prices of building materials.

“There should be an annual forum where government, developers and manufacturers of building materials should meet to discuss issues of high prices of building materials such as cement and others to make housing affordable to Nigerians,” Banjo stated.

Also speaking, Mr Ayorinde Olomiye, Business Development Manager, Ostia Property and Homes, said: “We boast of peaceful escape from everything substandard and our apartments are built to meet the calibre of ultra-modern properties with a functional entryway, and sleek interior finishing.

“Ivy suite sells for N90 million for three-bedroom apartment and a BQ. Its features include; all rooms en-suite, exquisite master bedroom, 24 hours water supply, CCTV surveillance, Gym, swimming pool, bio-gas, sewage treatment, a service personnel room, perimeter fencing and recreational area.

Olomiye who disclosed that there is an arrangement for mortgage for those who are interested in mortgage facility, said there is equally three months payment plan for prospective subscribers. Ostia Property and Homes which was established in September 2016, has delivered estates which include Mangrove Estate which boasts of luxury four-bedroom terraces, four-bedroom maisonette, two and one-bedroom apartments in Ogudu G.R.A Phase II, Raymond Estate comprising massive two, three and four-bedroom maisonette situated at Ajelogo Ketu, Lagos State, D’enclave Estate located in Ikoyi, The Altitude, a luxury estate comprising eight units of four-bedroom semi-detached duplexes with two maids’ quarters and ancillary facilities located on the highest point in Ramat Estate, Ogudu GRA, Lagos.