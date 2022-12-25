.

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

As the world celebrates Christmas, the Ogun State governor, Dapo Abiodun, has called on the Christians in the state to emulate Jesus Christ by demonstrating love and spreading the message of peace, as true followers of Christ.

The governor, who made the call in a Christmas message signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Kunle Somorin, said that Christmas is about the birth of the Messiah, who came to preach love throughout his lifetime, hence, his followers must make peace and love their watchword.

He added that though the birth of Christ should be celebrated not only during the Christmas period, but every time, as he died for the redemption of mankind, Christians must however celebrate with moderation.

The governor further urged them to use the auspicious period to extend the hand of fellowship to the needy and less privileged, so that they can feel loved during the Yuletide.

Abiodun noted that Christians should not only celebrate at this time, they must also embark on spiritual intercession on behalf of the country, especially now that it is being confronted with socioeconomic challenges.

The governor who observed that Nigerians are going through a challenging period, said that hope should not be lost on the possibility of a better Nigeria.

He expressed optimism that the country would overcome its current challenges and would come out a stronger, more united and secure nation.

Abiodun, however, called on the people of the state to collect their Permanent Voter’s Cards in order to be able to participate in the 2023 general poll.

He equally implored them not to be hoodwinked by unscrupulous politicians, but cast their votes with people of good character, integrity and capacity.

The governor reiterated his administration’s commitment to the delivery of good governance and provision of a conducive atmosphere for investment to thrive, while emphasizing that welfare and well-being of Ogun workers and people would always be at the front burner.