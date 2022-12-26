.

By Festus Ahon, ASABA

DELTA State Traditional Rulers Council has warned politicians against violence and other acts that could hinder the smooth conduct of the 2023 general election.

The traditional rulers who gave the warning in a 5- point communiqué issued at the end of a meeting in Asaba, tasked Politicians to play by the rules of the game.

First Vice Chairman of the Council and Pere of Akugbene Mien, SP Luke Kalanama V111 who read the communique on behalf of the Chairman of the Council and Orodje of Okpe, Major General Felix Mujakpuero (rtd), Orhue 1, challenged critical stakeholders in the electoral process including INEC, Security agents, civil society groups, and the electorate to be diligent in their duties and abide by the electoral umpire guidelines and Electoral Act to ensure a free, fair, transparent, credible and acceptable polls.

Reflecting on the state of affairs, the Monarchs cautioned the political class against violence and resort to self-help to actualise their political ambition, insisting that they should carry out their political engagements within the confines of decency and decorum.

They enjoined them to honour the peace accord they voluntarily entered into ahead of the context, saying that their supporters should shun inflammatory utterances capable of heating up the polity.

The Monarchs congratulated the State Governor and Vice Presidential Candidate of the PDP, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa on the successful hosting of the 21st Edition of the National Sports Festival tagged “Delta 2022.”

The Royal Fathers also expressed appreciation to the wife of the Governor, Dame Edith Okowa for hosting wives of the Monarchs to a Christmas get-together and prayed for God’s continued protection and guidance for the first family.

On the issue of perennial floods, the traditional rulers urged the Federal Government to take bold and decisive measures to stem the menace and commended members of the council who deployed their resources to mitigate the effects of the disaster on victims.

The meeting was attended by the 2nd Vice Chairman of the Council and Obi of Ubulu-Unor, Agbogidi Henry Kikachukwu the First and the immediate past Chairman of the Council and Obi of Owa, Dr Emmanuel Efeizomor II among other traditional Rulers from across the three senatorial Districts of the State.