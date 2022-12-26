.

By Festus Ahon, ASABA

DELTA State Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Sunday, rejoiced with Deltans, particularly, Christians on the occasion of the celebration of the birth of Jesus Christ.

The PDP in a statement by its State Publicity Secretary and Deputy Director of media and publicity committee of the 2023 campaign council, Dr Ifeanyi Osuoza, said: “As we celebrate this Yuletide season and the birth of our Lord Jesus Christ, we implore and enjoin our beloved Deltans, citizens, and residents to embrace the spirit of hope which the birth of Christ symbolizes.

“Remain steadfast in the conviction that God, by His Divine intervention, will give us a better and M.O.R.E prosperous Delta State and Nigeria after the Elections.

“May the good Lord grant you and your family unlimited joy, happiness, and tranquility, keep you safe and guide you always, in this joyous season of Christmas. Amen”.