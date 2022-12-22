…says Unuame was a grassroots mobilizer

…commiserate with deceased families

By Festus Ahon, ASABA

DELTA State Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Thursday, expressed sadness over the sudden demise of Chief Joe Unuame and his driver who was involved in a ghastly motor accident on their way to a campaign rally of the party in Patani, Patani Local Government Area of the State.

Until his painful and unexpected death, Chief Joe Unuame was a prominent chieftain and beloved stalwart of the party.

The PDP in a statement by its State Publicity Secretary and Deputy Director, Media and Publicity of its Campaign Council, Dr. Ifeanyi Osuoza, said: “It is with a heavy heart and profound sadness that we received the wrenching news of the sudden passing of our friend, brother, and one of the solid pillars of the PDP in Delta State, Chief Joe Unuame, who was involved in a fatal motor accident in which he and his driver lost their precious lives, on their way to our campaign rally in Patani, Delta State.

“Chief Unuame, who hails from Akpere-Olomu community, Olomu Kingdom in Ughelli South Local Government Area of Delta State, was a beloved party stalwart in Delta Central and a renowned grassroots mobilizer who threw his full weight behind the Vice-Presidential bid of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, the Governorship ticket of Rt. Hon. Sheriff Francis Orohwedor Oborevwori and Sir Monday Onyeme, as well as all the PDP Candidates for the 2023 general elections.

“This sudden, untimely, unexpected tragedy has not only thrown us into grief and mourning, but it has also shocked us beyond words and left a gaping vacuum in our ranks, especially at this auspicious time when his ebullient presence and boisterous good nature, would have been so critical to our efforts, as we move into the last lap of our comprehensive campaigns to secure the ultimate victory in the 2023 elections.

“Our heart goes out to the families of the deceased and we pray that God Almighty give them the strength and fortitude to bear the monumental departures, even as we pray that such afflictions will not visit us again in the collective political family of Delta State.

“May the gentle soul of Chief Joe Unuame and those of the dearly departed, rest peacefully in the bosom of the Lord, Amen.”