By Chancel Sunday, BOMADI

The Pere of Kerebiri-Mein Kingdom in Bomadi Local Government Area of Delta State, HRM Godspower Oporomo, Tara-eza 1, has called on Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa to commence the approved Bomadi Polytechnic and the Bomadi-Gbaregolo-Esanma-Akugbene-Ezebiri road projects to give a sense of belonging to the riverine people in his administration.

The monarch made call at the occasion of his 6th Coronation Anniversary and Annual Thanksgiving/Supplication at Bomadi, yesterday, stressing that the call had become necessary seeing overwhelming development activities ongoing in other parts of the state.

He said: “We as Kerebiri-Mein people are not happy over the non-commencement of the Delta State Polytechnic project, Bomadi, despite being passed into law by the Delta State House of Assembly and an assent given. Gov Okowa, when he came in 2015, had told us during a town hall meeting that the state could not fund additional higher institutions.

“Now, his administration had established three higher institutions in the state with no attention given to the Bomadi Polytechnic project. We’re not happy, but extremely not happy over this issue.

“I’m speaking the mind of my people and we’re appealing to him to correct the anomaly, we are appealing that he should ensure the Bomadi Polytechnic project comes on board before he leaves office as governor of the state.

“We also urge our governor to call the contractor handling the second phase of the Bomadi-Gbaregolo-Esanma-Akugbene-Ezebiri road project back to site, as a portion of the Gbaregolor bridge has collapsed forcing the people to resort to transport by boats to their various communities.

“This is the occasion of our annual supplications to God to deliver our land from oppression, and I urge all subjects to go and collect their PVCs to vote for those who wish us well in the 2023 elections and against those standing against the existence and survival of Kerebiri-Mein kingdom”.