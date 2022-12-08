As the People’s Democratic Party, (PDP), in Delta State, intensifies its ward-to-ward campaigns ahead of next year’s general elections, State party Chairman, Olorogun Kingsley Esiso, has assured hundreds of All Progressives Congress (APC) decampees from Arhavwarien Kingdom in Ughelli south of equal opportunities in the scheme of things

The State PDP Chairman gave the assurance when the Governorship campaign train of the party flagbearers, Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori visited Ewu wards in continuation of the campaigns. on Monday 5th of December

Olorogun Esiso, who formally received the decampees from the party’s LGA Chairman Hon Michael Oshetigho, said in the party, there is nothing like old or new members adding that the decampees had an equal right to benefit from any incentives put up by the party.

He commended the Hon. Commissioner for Science and Technology for a job well done and also and also thanked the decampees for proving by their actions that the people of Arhavwarien kingdom were appreciative of Governor Okowa who found their daughter, Olorogun Jennifer Oma Adasen, worthy to be appointed as a Commissioner in his administration.

In her remarks, the Commissioner for Science and Technology, Olorogun Jennifer Oma Adasen, said it was a welcome development to witness the mass exodus from the APC to the PDP by her kith and kin, affirming that Arhavwarien kingdom is hundred percent PDP.

She pledged to ensure that the decampees get all that is due members of the party in the ward, assuring that all necessary logistics to make the 5/5 party slogan for total victory possible

would be provided for them.

The Science and Technology Commissioner, therefore, pledged total votes for the Atiku/Okowa, Sheriff/Onyeme tickets, as well as the senatorial, house of reps, and state assembly candidates of the party from the Ewu wards in particular, and the entire Ughelli south in general.