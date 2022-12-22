By Etop Ekanem

The Delta State All Progressive Grand Alliance, APGA, have sent its condolence to the Delta state Peoples Democratic Party, PDP and its gubernatorial candidate, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, Sen. Arthur Ifeanyi Okowa over the ghastly motor accident that claimed the lives of a party chieftain and his driver on their way to PDP rally in Patani local government area of Delta state.

The condolence message which was released in a press statement by the Director, Publicity and Communications, Ogboru Campaign Organization, Mr. Zik Zulu Okafor, on behalf of the governorship candidate of APGA, Chief Great Ovedje Ogboru and the Director General, Ogboru Campaign Organization, Chief Wilson Okpubigho, expressed deep shock over the news of the death of the PDP Chieftain and his driver.

Okafor said the news of the death of the PDP Chieftain was received with a great shock, saying, “We sincerely express our heartfelt condolences for the great loss of your committed party chieftain and his driver.

“APGA deeply commiserate with the Delta PDP gubernatorial candidate, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori and the governor of Delta state, Sen. DR Ifeanyi Arthur Okowa and all PDP families over the loss of their party member and his driver on their way to Patani Local Government Area for a rally.

“It is our prayer that God Almighty in his infinite mercy will grant the family of the deceased, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, Sen. Arthur Ifeanyi Okowa and the PDP family the fortitude to bear the loss and pray God grant the departed souls eternal rest.”