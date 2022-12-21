.

…Omo-Agege, APC mourn, suspend campaign

…PDP commiserates with APC, families of deceased persons

By Festus Ahon, ASABA

DELTA State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Wednesday, suspended its campaigns, following a boat mishap, which claimed the lives of two of its supporters with three other persons missing and seven injured.

The boat mishap, reportedly occurred at Warri River while the campaign train was returning from a ward-to-ward campaign at Okerenkoko, a riverine community in Warri South-West Local Government Area.

APC in a statement by the Director, Communications and Media Strategy of the campaign council, Mr Ima Niboro, said the Deputy Senate President and Delta APC gubernatorial candidate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, has ordered the immediate suspension of the ward-to-ward campaign over the tragic incident.

Niboro in the statement, said the APC governorship candidate and the Delta APC Campaign Council, received with shock and grief, news of the boat accident involving loyal party members and supporters, as they returned from rally in Okerenkoko, Warri South West Local Government Area, Tuesday.

According to him, information indicates that a commercial boat traveling in the opposite direction rammed into the boat carrying the party’s supporters, adding that two persons lost their lives, three are missing, and seven others are in hospital receiving treatment from injuries sustained in the accident.

Niboro said: “We are shocked by this tragedy, and our hearts are heavy. Our prayers and thoughts are with the victims and their families. This is one tragedy too many, and our party is officially in mourning.

“We are currently working with the relevant authorities and communities to search for the missing. We are also in the process of reaching out to the families and loved ones of those that lost their lives, while ensuring that the injured receive the best care possible.

“In honour of the dead, missing and injured, we have decided to indefinitely suspend all further campaigns. The Campaign Council will advise on next steps in the coming days and weeks.

“Once again, we express our deepest condolences to the families of the victims, and pray that the Almighty comforts and gives them fortitude in these trying times”.

Meanwhile, Delta State Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Wednesday, condoled with the State’s All Progressives Congress, APC and its Gubernatorial candidate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege over the Boat Accident.

The PDP in a statement by its Publicity Secretary and Deputy Director, Media and Publicity, Delta State Campaign Council, Dr Ifeanyi Osuoza, said: “Delta PDP is shocked and deeply saddened at the reports of a fatal boat mishap at Okerenkoko, Warri South-West Local Government Area, involving supporters of the Delta APC, which has claimed the lives of two supporters, with some others, either missing or hospitalized, as a result of serious injuries sustained in the aftermath of the accident.

“We commiserate with the Deputy Senate President and Delta APC Gubernatorial Candidate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, the entire APC family in the State, and most especially the families of those whose lives were lost and those receiving treatment from injuries, sustained during the mishap, which occurred as they returned from the APC rally in Okerenkoko, Warri South-West Local Government Area, on Tuesday, 20th December, 2022.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families, even as we pray that the search for the missing persons by the authorities, will yield positive results and they would soon be reunited with their friends, families, and loved ones.

“Every Delta life matter to us and the loss or misadventure of any Deltan, irrespective of political, cultural, and other diverse considerations, is our collective loss.

“We pray the good Lord grants the families of the deceased the fortitude to bear their losses while we are still trusting and believing that God Almighty will cause his light to shine and illuminate the way for the success of the search and rescue”.