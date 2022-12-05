The Delta State All Progressive Congress Gubernatorial Coordinator in Ika North East Mr. Promise Ogumu has expressed confidence that the Governorship Candidate of the APC will be governor of Delta State come 2023.

Ogumu stated this on Friday during the APC ward to Ward Campaign in Ika North East Local Government Area of Delta State.

He said the massive support by the people of Delta State is enough for Omo-Agege to be Governor.

“The acceptability of Omo-Agege and Osanebi is a clear indication that APC will win Delta State.

“Our ward-to ward Campaign has witnessed tremendous support across the state and we are optimistic that we will be victorious at the end of the 2023 governorship election in Delta State.

“We have other governorship candidates but the most accepted candidate is Omo-Agege.

“His name is a household name and he is known for his antecedents.

“He is experienced enough to be our governor together with his running mate as our deputy governor.

“The combination of Omo-Agege and Osanebi is what the people of Delta State need for the new Delta we have been talking about.” he said