Omo-Agege

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja

Ahead of the 2023 governorship election in Delta state, a former House of Assembly aspirant on the platform of the All Progressives Congress, APC, for Warri South-West Constituency, Hon. Jude Akpodubakaye, has said that the Deputy President of the Senate and governorship candidate of the APC, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, is the only man that can restore the glory of the Ijaws in Delta State.

This is as the APC governorship candidate has taken his ward to ward campaigns to Ogbe-Ijoh communities in Warri South-West local government area of Delta.

Speaking with newsmen in Abuja yesterday, Hon. Akpodubakaye said Omo-Agege has executed several people- oriented infrastructural projects that have greatly impacted on the lives of the people of Delta Central Senatorial District than the incumbent Governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, adding that only Omo-Agege has the courage and political machinery to develop the Ijaw communities in Delta State.

He claimed that the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, “has failed to resolve the seeming perennial inter-ethnic squabble between the Urhobos of Aladja and Ijaws of Ogbe-Ijoh that has lasted for decades without any hope in sight.”

He, however, said that “the APC governorship candidate can reconcile the warring communities in Warri South-West local government area and restore lasting peace because of his genuine passion and goodwill towards people.”

Recall that to end the several decades of boundary disputes, the Delta State government under Governor Ifeanyi Okowa set up a committee to demarcate the boundary following a white paper report.

The administration has been accused of virtually doing nothing to bring the desired peace to the area, a situation the opposition said that it shows the obvious lack of courage and political will to resolve the perennial inter-ethnic crisis that taken several lives in the area.