The Performance Director of the Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN), United States-based Victor Okorie, has praised the government and people of Delta State for what he described as ‘excellent execution’ of the 21st National Sports festival tagged Delta 2022.

Okorie, who led Team Nigeria to the last World Athletics in Oregon, USA, where the duo of Tobi Amusan and Ese Brume won historic medals, was in Asaba to witness the National Sports festival. He returned to the U.S. immediately after the Games.

Speaking from his base in the United States yesterday, Okorie, a silver medalist at COJA 2003 African Games said; “based on my assessment of Delta 2022, the future is bright for athletics in Nigeria. I commend Delta State and Governor Ifeanyi Okowa for putting in place quality infrastructure for our athletes to showcase their talent.

“The competition was a world class standard, and that was the reason we witnessed some records shattered in track and field as well as other events. I was there at the opening ceremony, where Governor Okowa challenged the athletes to break old records. I am happy some of the athletes did. Okowa is truly a sportsman. I think any Governor in the country who wants to host the National Sport’s Festival should give Governor Okowa a call. He is the type of leader that the country wants and deserves, ” Okorie stated.