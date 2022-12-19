By Rita Okoye

Prolific historian and Professor of African Studies at the University of Texas at Austin, United States of America, Toyin Falola, on Monday, in Osogbo, Osun State, Nigeria, has charged Nigerias Federal Government, particularly the countrys Ministry of Education, to deliver on promises and agreements reached with the nations public university lecturers under the umbrella of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), especially on their various complaints on issues ruining the collective development of the nations education system.

He added that the government, which is supposed to be the primary source of the educational system has emerged to be one of the very problems of the institutions, arguing that in several instances, the government has embarked on programs that have turned out to be problematic. He identified some of these to include uncompleted projects, stranded beneficiaries of government sponsorships, and reluctance to release funds to the universities.

Falola made this known as a guest lecturer at the Fourth Prince Tunde Ponnle Annual Lecture, organised by the Global Affairs and Sustainable Development Institute (GASDI) and the Osun State University, Osogbo.

While speaking on the topic: “Emerging Issues in the Funding of Higher Education: Lessons from around the World,” he told the large gathering at the Olagunsoye Oyinlola Auditorium at the universitys main campus in Osogbo that greed greed and self-aggrandizement in the academic environment are problems that will always be major hindrances to funding. He also stated that corruption in the university system extends to all stages of the university cadre, including researchers, lecturers, and even students. He pointed out that this causes a lack of trust from institutions that are willing to fund the university as there is no assurance that such funds will be expended appropriately. For him, corruption in the educational system is capable of neutralizing or sabotaging schemes that were supposed to reform the system, citing the downturn of the TSA and IPPIS which were supposedly used to preserve the system.

“Corrupt practices have created a huge camp in the academic system and have been drawing back the hands of development among institutions. Many of the administrative positions are often not gotten by merit as some of the Vice Chancellors and other designates have tied themselves to the mercy of many individuals that leverage such absurd relationships. Greed and self-aggrandizement in the academic environment are problems that will always be major hindrances to funding. Corruption in the university system extends to all stages of the university cadre. It includes researchers, lecturers, and even students. This causes a lack of trust from institutions that are willing to fund the university as there is no assurance that such funds will be expended appropriately. Corruption in the educational system is capable of neutralizing or sabotaging schemes that were supposed to reform the system. Examples cited above are the downturn of the TSA and IPPIS which were supposedly used to preserve the system.

“In addition, the government, which is supposed to be the primary source of the educational system has emerged to be one of the very problems of the institutions. In several instances, the government has embarked on programs that have turned out to be problematic. Some of these include uncompleted projects, stranded beneficiaries of government sponsorships, and reluctance to release funds to the universities. Probably the government has forgotten its primary duty and the many problems this can cause the university system.

“Another clog to the wheel of the Nigerian university system is some activities of my counterparts, the ASUU. It is understandable that they have, in most cases, risen to help salvage what is left of the university system as well as advocate for its reforms. However, the methods of using conflicts to engage the government is losing their relevance gradually. The effect of this is the subjection of the system to long-term closure with little to show for it in the long run. This is because the government has become used to this strategy and has been developing a thick skin to the agitations.

“The government also must be ready to always deliver on its promises no matter what as many of the demands of the union have been made genuinely. It is understandable that the government may try to make arguments from the vantage point that it has too many financial commitments to society and that education is not the only concern of the government. It is important to remind the government that the growth and the future of the country are largely dependent on the potency of the educational system.

“The Union also needs to start taking definitive steps in ensuring that misappropriation of funds and all sorts of corruption in universities are shunned. The same energy used in agitating against the government must be harnessed toward bringing sanity to the university system. Whosoever seeks equity must do equity; the union cannot fight corruption or request for revitalization if it cannot fight the rots within the system. This will make all the demands make sense. An affront to the universitys autonomy in any encroaching way possible, will, in the long run, cause problems in the generation of funds and the development of the system. The government must realize that the system is special and the introduction of policies like the TSA, without proper adaptation to the peculiarity of the university system would cause more hardship than the intended changes.

“Lack of autonomy affects the generation of internal revenues as there is a tendency for unstable business. While the government asks that the university generates part of her income, it would be posing itself as the reason they could not achieve that. As already established, the idea behind the funding is widely contextual and depends on societys orientation and perspectives about education. Some believe that education is a personal benefit and others hold the view that it is a public good. However, there are instances where beliefs and ideas such are those that have cross-border influence and spread. Hence, the lecture also considers the funding sources of some region and analyze their contextual properties.

“The Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) with 38 members especially in Asia helps those that have been able to maintain the democratic ethos and operate in a market economy. Its strategy is motivated by the desire to ensure good global economic growth and the advocacy for the practices of democracy. The OECD sponsors academic activities and gives financial allocations to member-states for the benefit of the development and transformation of relevant societies. OECD is convinced to embark on these endeavors because of the conviction that such interventions would amount to the development of human society and become a drive for creativity and innovation.

“The American-Japan Society (AJS) works close on the expansion and enhancement of the US and Japanese relationship. To build these relationships, they consider the exchange of educational ideas, cultural values, and other materials for the benefit of both countries. The society has been organizing symposiums and programs that allowed cultural exchange and opportunities to learn about each society. This relationship grew and in 2017, they developed a Centennial Fund, which was targeted at making financial assistance available for educational improvement, especially in Japan. Another source of funding with shared ideology is the National Board of Educations Asia. The board has recorded significant success in financing and funding universities in Finland and Asia to develop the right human resources that will provoke tangible development. Beneficiaries are also allowed to have intercultural emersion from other countries with the hope that it will strengthen the cooperation of the members,” he said.

Earlier, Professor Falola eulogised the philanthropy of Prince Michael Tunde Ponnle in whose honor the lecture was organised. According to Falola, “The story of Prince Michael Tunde Ponnle is one that typifies altruistic philanthropy developed from honest convictions on good driving notions behind generosity and kindness. He understands life as life taught him lessons through his toils to the top. The fact that his success is built on his admirable doggedness, strategic management, and foresight made him understand why others should be helped in developing those qualities toward success. This is evident upon the face of records of his history and as such could be grounds to assert that his generosity, in whatever way he showed it is born out of altruism as was his kindness.

“All that has been said so far have been relevant to the personality of Prince Ponnle because of his commitment to educational development in the country. His contribution through the MicCom Foundation for Educational Development is one of the many ways he rose to support education. I am certain that he will also be interested in all that has been said so far.”

The celebrant, Prince Ponnle who was marking his 83rd birthday, was grateful to all who honored his invitation, just as he called on all and sundry to continue to invest in education for the indigent. We have to contribute to Nigerias education; education is very important. Whatever you can contribute to the advancement of education should not be seen as too small, he said.