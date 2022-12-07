Declan Rice

By Biodun Busari

West Ham midfielder, Declan Rice was missing at a training session on Wednesday as England prepared for the Qatar World Cup quarter final showdown against France on Saturday.

The 23-year-old player who started all four games for Gareth Southgate’s side was absent from the session at Al Wakrah Sports Complex, as per Daily Mail.

Also, Callum Wilson also did not participate in the training as he recovers from a minor muscle strain.

The absence of the duo made the total number of players involved in the session to be 22 as two players have already left Qatar.

Recall that Arsenal’s Ben White and Chelsea’s Raheem Sterling have left the squad at different times to attend to personal matters.

White left last week due to a personal issue and Sterling made a trip back home as well over an invasion of his Surrey residence by burglars.

It was not immediately clear if Rice would be available to play when Three Lions face Les Bleus at Al Bayt Stadium at the weekend.