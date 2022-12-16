Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Following the brickbats by Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke and his predecessor, Adegboyega Oyetola over the state debt profile, the state House of Assembly has summoned appropriate government agency to update the lawmaker on the issue.

Governor Adeleke had declared that the state is indebted to the tune of N407.32 billion and vowed to ask his predecessor how the debt was expended without corresponding infrastructure development in the state.

In a statement issued by the Assembly spokesperson, Hon Kunle Akande, he urged investors to remain calm over the matter, saying the true state of debt profile will be in the public after the interaction.

“The State of Osun House of Assembly has expressed concerns over the reactions trailing yesterday’s debt profile declaration by Governor of the State, Senator Ademola Adeleke.

“The Assembly as the accredited representatives of the people is duty bound to seek clarifications and inform the people of the State accordingly.

“In this regard, we have instructed the appropriate agencies of government to immediately furnish the House with the updated details of the State’s debt and financial profile.

“We hereby call on all investors and business owners not to be alarmed by the said debt profile of the State”, the statement reads.