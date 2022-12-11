The death Friday night of an American journalist Grant Wahl, 48, who was covering the ongoing Qatar World Cup, has sparked off a fresh wave accusations against the state of Qatar. Are the accusations unwarranted?



Wahl, who covered American and world soccer on his Substack, CBS Sports, NBC News and previously worked for Sports Illustrated, was ‘healthy’ before he collapsed during a game Friday, according to brother Eric in an Instagram video he posted.



Eric who is a cross gender dresser and gay has already insinuated that his brother did not die a natural death.

Speaking through tears, Eric maintained that his brother – who had been ‘detained’ before the United States’ tournament opener against Wales for wearing a rainbow flag shirt – may have been killed.

Wahl’s brother said: ‘I am the reason he wore the rainbow shirt to the world cup. I do not believe my brother just died, I believe he was killed.’

But reports indicate otherwise. The late journalist’s agent, Tim Scanlan, told the New York Times that Wahl had gone into acute distress in the final minutes of a quarterfinal match, which he was covering from the press tribune.

US media seated near him said Wahl fell back in his seat in the media tribune at Lusail Iconic Stadium during extra time and reporters adjacent to him called for assistance. Emergency services workers responded very quickly, the reports said, and his colleagues were later told that he had died.

Rafael Cores, a journalist for Univision who was sitting next to Wahl at the match, wrote: ‘He was working on his story on his laptop, it was about 4 minutes before the end of the extra time. He was laughing at a joke we saw on Twitter only minutes earlier. I can’t believe it.’ My deepest condolences to Grant Wahl’s family.’

It has also been revealed that late Grant Wahl had spoken about feeling under the weather in an episode of his podcast – Futbol with Grant Wahl – recorded Thursday.

He said on the podcast: ‘My body finally broke down on me. Three weeks of little sleep, high stress and lots of work can do that to you.’

He confirmed, ‘What had been a cold over the last 10 days turned into something more severe on the night of the USA-Netherlands game, and I could feel my upper chest take on a new level of pressure and discomfort.’

Further probe revealed that the late journalist took his condition seriously. He went for various tests, including Coronavirus. According to UK-based Mail online.com, Wahl wrote that he tested negative for COVID-19 and sought treatment for his symptoms.

‘I went into the medical clinic at the main media center today, and they said I probably have bronchitis. They gave me a course of antibiotics and some heavy-duty cough syrup, and I’m already feeling a bit better just a few hours later. But still: No bueno,’ he wrote.

With the recent, verifiable sequence of his medical history, what other evidence would one need to be convinced that Grant Wahl died a natural death?

In the history of mankind, there have been several, more intriguing deaths than Wahl’s. When these kinds of things happen, it is shocking for everyone involved. A journalist’s schedule can be very demanding and physically stressful.. Very recently, in Brazil, a reporter collapsed and died during a life television broadcast.

In 2013, Joe Ighile, the former sports editor of one of Nigeria’s foremost television houses, Channels Television slumped and died in the middle of a programme he was presenting. Mr Ighile had just returned from South Africa where he was covering the 2013 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON). He made a trip to Lagos and was billed to return to South Africa before the final of the tournament. Ighile was on set when he had a seizure while broadcasting sports news. He felt terrible and announced that “we’ll be taking a short break and will return shortly.” He never returned to the programme on the night. He passed on. He was 48.

Five years ago, Wendy Williams had a terrifying incident during a live filming of her show. Just a few months ago, a reporter in Oklahoma had a stroke right in the middle of her broadcast. In both situations, thankfully the hosts were alright, in the end. Now, there is a news reporter in Brazil, who has gone through the same thing.

It is therefore illogical for anybody to tie the death of Grant Wahl to the alleged standoff with the stadium security who had stopped him from entering the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan for the United States versus Wales match. He was wearing a ‘T’ shirt that featured a soccer ball with the colours of the rainbow in support of LGBTQ rights. Security operatives demanded he take off his shirt. He claimed one guard told him: ‘You have to change your shirt. It’s not allowed.’

A security commander approached Wahl, apologised and allowed him to enter the stadium.

As he left the guards, one told him that security were only protecting him from fans inside who might’ve attacked him for wearing the shirt.

Wahl was never detained and although his entry to the stadium was delayed, he was eventually allowed in.

The incident led to international uproar – but was defended by outspoken Qatari academic Dr Nayef bin Nahar, who said he was ‘proud of what happened’ and argued that Western values are not ‘universal’.

Dr Al-Shammari, the director of the Ibn Khaldon Center for Humanities and Social Sciences at Qatar University, tweeted: ‘I don’t know when will the westerners realize that their values aren’t universal.

‘There are other cultures with different values that should be equally respected. Let’s not forget that the West is not the spokesperson for humanity.’