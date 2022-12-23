I am getting married next year and my fiancé and I are really excited about it. The problem is, I’m really struggling to get along with my future mother-in-law.

She’s always very rude to me. She tries to exclude me from any family event, and she’s now trying to meddle in our wedding plans.

When we booked the venue for the reception, she accused me of manipulating her son into agreeing to a venue close to my own family, just so I would have more guests than him (which is ridiculous because we are from the same area).

Read Also: Dear Bunmi, he seems to like large-breasted women

It’s been the same ever since we got engaged. She seems to have a problem with whatever I suggest for the wedding.

My fiancé is always keen to keep out of it, even though he agrees she was being unfair with me.

He said he would try to talk to her about it but he still hasn’t mustered the courage to do it and it is really starting to frustrate me.

This awful woman is making me miserable and I don’t think I can take more. What should I do?

Modesta, by e-mail.

Dear Modesta,

Your soon-to-be mother-in-law excluded you from family events, meddled in your plans, accused you of being manipulative, and your fiancé says nothing!

You need to have a serious talk with him about this marriage because this mum-in-law is going to be around for a long time. You need to make sure he has your back in your marriage and is prepared to defend you.

I think she’s probably a little scared that she’s losing her boy. Maybe you could spend some time with her one-on-one; go for a bit of shopping together and try building bonds that way.

Subtly suggest to her that it might be nice if she and her son arranged to meet up on their own without you.

She probably needs reassuring that she’s still going to have a special place in her son’s life. Be the bigger person, kill her with kindness and wear down her hostility!

Share your problems and release your burden. Write now to Dear Bunmi: [email protected]