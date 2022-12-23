A few years ago, my husband left me for another woman. We were only married for four years and we had no children.

I was very upset and found it easier not to tell people, because I knew I’d just start crying. My family lives in another state and I didn’t have any close friends to talk to, at the time.

All my colleagues in the office assume I’m still married, because I’ve never told them any differently.

Read Also:

I used to keep to myself, but I’m now getting more friendly, and I have a special friend I relate to.

My new friends keep inviting me to outings outside work and urge me to bring my husband. As a result, I can’t go to any of these dos.

If I keep on turning them down, they’re going to think I’m not interested in making friends. I want to start living a life that includes happiness and friends, but how can I do this without admitting I lied and there is no husband?

Eugene, by e-mail

Dear Eugene,

It’s unfortunate that you went through betrayal and divorce without anyone there to support you. Thank goodness you’re now on the brink of a new life that’s likely to be filled with friends and fun.

There’s a very simple way to get yourself out of this situation so your new life can start. Sit down with this woman you’re closest to and tell her you’re no longer with your husband, but haven’t told anyone because it upsets you to talk about it.

Keep it as simple as you possibly can and tell her about when the separation occurred. If she asks when it happened, say ‘a little while ago’ and that you’d prefer not to talk about it.

Explain that’s the reason why you haven’t accepted any invitations but you’re now ready to mingle!

Then ask if she’d mind letting the others know, so you can turn up at these events without having to make excuses to explain why your husband isn’t with you.

I know this will be hard but your workmates sound like nice people who will understand your reasons.

Perhaps later, when you feel more comfortable with them, you might want to tell the full story.

When you do, you might be mildly shocked that there are other people worse off emotionally than you are!

Once you start socialising, you’ll find your self-confidence grows and it becomes easier to open up to people. A lot of us make all sorts of assumptions about our colleagues, most of which are not true.

So, there’s no need to be too embarrassed about your situation. Don’t make a big deal of it and neither will they. Good luck.

(Share your problems and release your burden. Write now to Dear Bunmi: [email protected])