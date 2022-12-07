By Fortune Eromosele

Legal practitioner to Oladapo Oyebanjo, otherwise known by his stage name, D’banj, has said that D’banj willingly submitted himself for interrogation and was not guilty of the accusations alleged by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission, ICPC.

Recall that the ICPC had earlier on Wednesday, confirmed the arrest of the oliver twist crooner, saying that he was brought in after snubbing several invitations by the ICPC to be interrogated by a team of investigators.

The ICPC had said the investigations will be all-encompassing and also be extended to other collaborators of the fraud and the banks where the beneficiaries’ accounts are domiciled.

However, Assistant Team Head, Litigation, Law Corridor, Maryam Musa, in a statement on Wednesday, rose to the defence of his client and said D’Banj only engaged in legitimate businesses.

Musa said, “As a matter of policy, D’banj and his management do not engage in business dealings, unless they are legitimate, properly documented and obtainable in law.

“Dbanj was officially invited by the ICPC in respect of the investigation a month ago, he sent in letters through his attorneys to the commission in respect of his schedule in South Africa and promised to visit the Commission when he returned.

“On Monday the 5th of December, 2022, D’banj freely and of his law-abiding accord went to the Commission at about 2pm immediately he arrived Abuja. The Officers of the Commission advised that he returned the following day as it was late for any interview on said Monday.

“D’banj returned to the Commission the following day being Tuesday the 6th of December, 2022 as earlier agreed and voluntarily submitted himself to the Commission to make their inquiry and investigation.”

According to Musa, D’banj encouraged the Commission to carry out its investigation thoroughly to ensure that characters attempting to bring him into “ridiculous” activities are brought to book.

“It is inconceivable that D’banj whose very career is a reference point for hard work, diligence and honesty would lend his reputation built steadfastly over the years to acts of such accusations which he must now stoically suffer through while clearing his name.

“The general public are advised to resist the urge to buy into media sensationalism which is unsurprising but regardless harmful to the course for the truth which D’banj has willing set himself on by honouring the ICPC’s summons,” the lawyer said.