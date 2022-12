As part of its annual activities for the year, Daystar Christian Centre, Lagos has held its “Love at Christmas”, an event where several indigent persons and communities in Lagos as well as its environs have benefited from the church’s food bank.

According to the church’s Senior Pastors, Sam & Nike Adeyemi, the annual event is part of the purposeful mandate of the church to ensure that ‘no member goes to bed hungry.’

“Our core hallmark is love, and we go all out to express it, in season and out of season. Jesus Christ modelled true love for us by giving Himself, and we also love others by giving at all times,” says Pastor Nike Adeyemi.

Every month, the benevolence unit of the Daystar Christian Centre coordinates the distribution of food items and medical support to indigent persons in the church and different communities. The Love-at-Christmas caps the church’s love outreach for the year, to ensure that no member of the church community goes hungry during the yuletide season.

The Christmas outreach took place across all the worship centres of the church at Oregun, Lekki, Ikorodu, Alimosho, and Badagry. The youth arm of the church, the Starhub, also had its version of the outreach. Together, all these reached hundreds of people across Lagos and its environs.

According to Mr Biodun Jagun, the Head, of the Benevolence Unit of Daystar Christian Centre, “Sequel to COVID-19, we have to comply with the crowd control rules of the Lagos State Government and do the food items distributions to specific beneficiaries through the districts, zones, and units of our church. In each gift pack, we have various food items that will ensure that all less privileged members have sufficient food to eat this season.”

In the same vein, the theatre/film unit of Daystar Christian Centre known as the Reflexions had the annual spectacular Christmas outreach tagged “Breakfast With Bros J.” The unit members come together to reach out and celebrate Christmas with the needy across all races, ethnic backgrounds, and religions.

This year, the unit reached out to about 3,500 persons with gift items such as clothes, shoes, raw foodstuff, cooked food, toys, school bags, and educational materials for kids.

In her remarks, one of the leaders of the small groups of the church, Mrs Eunice Amoo affirms, “The difficult situation in the country makes this intervention of higher impact than can be imagined. This Love-at-Christmas is more organized and the crowd management tactics this year is highly commendable.”

One of the beneficiaries, Mr. Oladeji Olaniyi noted that “As a person with visual impairment, I am most grateful for the excess love always expressed by the church to our community. I pray that the church will continue to grow in leaps and bounds.”

True to its mandate, Daystar Christian Centre continues to spread the gospel through giving and meeting the needs of people across various communities. It does not harm to show love because the whole essence of being is to love. Please show love to your neighbours, whomever you encounter in your environment.

As the year winds down, the church is set to crossover into the new year 2023 with remarkable praise and prophetic worship service. In a special invitation message, one of the associate Pastors, Boye Oloyede noted that this year’s crossover service of the church will hold 6 – 9 p.m. on Saturday, December 31, 2022.

“Our New Year’s Eve service is a time we come together as a church family to thank and praise God, we share amazing testimonies, and our Senior Pastors, Sam & Nike Adeyemi will release the prophetic word for the new year and pray over our goals,” says Pastor Boye Oloyede.

The New Year’s Eve service will be held at all the worship centres of the church across Lagos, as well as streamed live on the official website and social media handles of the church.