By Ada Osadebe

Nigerian singer, Adesina Adeleke, popularly known as Sina Rambo who is a cousin to Davido, has been accused of alleged domestic violence by his wife, Korth.

Korth, on her Instagram stories on Monday, accused Sina Rambo and his sister of violence, as she shared videos, chats, and pictures to prove her claims.

Korth added that the marriage was over as she refused to succumb to abuse, while she promised to share more proof of her allegations.

She wrote,“ Adelekes!!!! Lol!!!! watch this space!!!

“Every evidence shall be presented leves somebody who I just sent 10k naira. Broke asses. Gleee I’m not an ass kisser and will never be lmao.

“My mom and family are tired too. Abusive husband. I will post more receipts coming soon.

“Who talks to their wife like this??, when I’m busy trying to save my company, they hijacked when my dad died.

“I’ve been helpless.

“Helping myself when I have a husband who should be by my side?, but to open mouth to insult and brag fake brag, it’ll be flowing like a river.

“I cried when I saw these messages and these are just the very least more coming soon.

“Making me look bad was pregnant, lost my father, never had time to mourn. They took everything my father had, helped me fight my fight.

“After having a cesarean section and him rushing me out the hospital because he couldn’t get no weed. I had Covid in labor, after my cs. Left the hospital this nigga ain’t help with no chores!.

“3 days after cesarean, you tell me to cook rice for you. Can’t even make tea yourself! Smh!

“During the pregnancy, I was turned into a nanny!, 9 months pregnant bending and cleaning house up and down because he can’t even pickup after himself.

“He doesn’t even respect my mom, can’t even provide financially for the house.

“Fridge always empty. But can always buy weed o filerale (eave chai! Na me mumu sha!!!

“Later they will say Adeleke is my only achievement eveve kmao!! .Sina pay me my money you owe me from America and Nigeria.

“Beg beg. How many people do you have to fight with over bills? Or until then jack you for neck again like it just happened vele Damn. Omo gov firele.